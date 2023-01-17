Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 4,282 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,318,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.