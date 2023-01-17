CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

