Cwm LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

