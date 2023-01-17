Cwm LLC Sells 337 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.