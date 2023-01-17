Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $57,695,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 341,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 77.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 485,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.