Desjardins Lowers Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) to Hold

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion.

