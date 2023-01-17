Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DK opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.