Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

