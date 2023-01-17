Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $180,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 258.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

