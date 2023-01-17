Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $276,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.5 %

SPT opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

