Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $215,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

