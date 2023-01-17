Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $229,000 in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,767,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $80,334.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

QUOT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

