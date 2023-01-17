Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Jabil Announces Dividend

NYSE JBL opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,390 shares of company stock worth $14,803,813 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.