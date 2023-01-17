Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 6,300,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.