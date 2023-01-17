Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 6,300,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
See Also
