Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,648 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

