Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.