Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Barclays raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

