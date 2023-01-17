Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.2% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Incyte by 25.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

