Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

