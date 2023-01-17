Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,096 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

