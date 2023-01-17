Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,330 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of MUR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

