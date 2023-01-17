Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,670 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 522.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 417,559 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 93.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

