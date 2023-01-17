Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 575 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

