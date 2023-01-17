Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $179,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Flex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Stock Up 2.5 %

FLEX stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.