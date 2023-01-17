Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $184,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,894,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.53). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

