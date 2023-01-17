Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

