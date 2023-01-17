Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,705 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

ELAN stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.