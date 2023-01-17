Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

