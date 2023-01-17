Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 273.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

