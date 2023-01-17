Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQUA. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

