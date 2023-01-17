Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

