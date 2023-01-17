Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

