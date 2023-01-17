Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

