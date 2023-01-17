Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

