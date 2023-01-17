Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

