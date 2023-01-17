Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

