Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 395.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 27.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

