First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

