FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

