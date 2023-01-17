Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $138.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $4,817,114 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.