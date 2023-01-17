Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.8 %

FVRR opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

