Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,625 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,276 shares of company stock worth $3,389,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

