GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.