GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GoDaddy
In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
