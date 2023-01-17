Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $200.86.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Several research firms have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

