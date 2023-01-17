Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

