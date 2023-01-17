Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

