Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

