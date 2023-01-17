Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 11,060 shares of company stock worth $418,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

