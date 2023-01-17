Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

