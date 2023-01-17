Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

